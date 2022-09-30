Li Auto started taking orders for the L8 SUV on Friday. Photo: Handout
Chinese EV start-up Li Auto launches L8 SUV aimed squarely at German rivals BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz
- The Beijing-based carmaker has started taking orders for the six-seater SUV, which is priced from 359,800 yuan (US$50,730) to 399,800 yuan
- The L8 will be displayed at Li Auto’s showrooms across the nation from Saturday, co-founder and CEO Li Xiang said
