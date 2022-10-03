The Biden executive order is the first one to provide formal presidential guidance on the risks that should be considered by CFIUS when review transactions. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese pharmaceutical firms’ US expansion plans to come up against brick wall of greater regulatory scrutiny
- Chinese pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms in particular, will face rising regulatory hurdles in conducting acquisitions in the US, Fitch analyst says
- Expansion by Chinese contract development and manufacturing organisations could be affected by new executive order, Simon-Kucher and Partners executive says
The Biden executive order is the first one to provide formal presidential guidance on the risks that should be considered by CFIUS when review transactions. Photo: Shutterstock