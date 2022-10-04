Visitors walk through the Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai on October 2. Photo: Bloomberg
Can ‘peanuts’ save Shanghai’s Covid-ravaged retail sales and economy?
- The municipal government is dangling 1 billion yuan (US$140.5 million) in e-coupons via a lottery system to help revive consumer spending
- Shanghai’s economy shrank 5.7 per cent in the first six months and is likely to end with zero growth for the year, versus an earlier target of 5.5 per cent expansion
