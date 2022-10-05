The distress in China’s property sector has affected other industry players and spread to other parts of the economy. Photo: Reuters
Chinese property agent E-House files for US Chapter 15 protection to implement debt workout after bond defaults
- E-House is undergoing a debt restructuring in the Cayman Islands, where it is incorporated
- The company had defaulted on a US$300 million note due in April 2022, triggering a cross-default on a US$300 million bond due in June 2023
