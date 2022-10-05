The distress in China’s property sector has affected other industry players and spread to other parts of the economy. Photo: Reuters
China property
Chinese property agent E-House files for US Chapter 15 protection to implement debt workout after bond defaults

  • E-House is undergoing a debt restructuring in the Cayman Islands, where it is incorporated
  • The company had defaulted on a US$300 million note due in April 2022, triggering a cross-default on a US$300 million bond due in June 2023

Pearl Liu
Updated: 5:11pm, 5 Oct, 2022

