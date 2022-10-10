Residential buildings under construction in Ruili, Yunnan province. Home sales in China have slowed considerably this year amid a weakening economy. Photo: Bloomberg
Banking & finance
Chinese homeowners in a rush to clear mortgages early as consumers turn pessimistic over economic outlook

  • Chinese borrowers are in a hurry to clear their mortgages early in a bid to reduce leverage, and this comes against the backdrop of an economic slowdown and falling stock market investments
  • Figures from the central bank show that growth in household debt has slowed by over 50 per cent from January to August compared with a year earlier

Pearl Liu
Updated: 5:00am, 10 Oct, 2022

