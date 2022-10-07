China’s property sector has been buffeted by a series of headwinds. Photo: Reuters
Chinese developer CIFI Holdings’ shares slump to record low on deteriorating finances, analyst downgrade
- The shares slumped 8 per cent on Friday to an all-time low of HK$0.66, taking losses for the past month to more than 64 per cent
- CIMB Securities on Friday downgraded CIFI’s shares to ‘hold’ and lowered the target price to HK$0.92 due to higher chances of the firm delaying debt payments
