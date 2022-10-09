An employee works near a Chinese Nio electric car at Nio’s first European plant and power swap station in Biatorbagy, Hungary, on September 16, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Tesla’s China-based EV rivals Nio and Xpeng refuse to tap brakes on European expansion plans amid tough conditions
- The two companies are launching new models, signing more sales agencies and building charging facilities despite economic gloom
- Nio, for example, will make three of its models available in four European countries on October 16 and is building a network of battery-swapping stations
An employee works near a Chinese Nio electric car at Nio’s first European plant and power swap station in Biatorbagy, Hungary, on September 16, 2022. Photo: Reuters