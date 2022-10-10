Employees work at the Tesla Gigafactory in Shanghai, where the capacity has been expanded to 1 million units a year. Photo: Xinhua
Tesla’s China sales hit record in September following Shanghai plant upgrade
- Deliveries of Model 3 and Model Y hit 83,135 units in September, surpassing the previous record of 78,906 units in June
- The Gigafactory upgrade has reduced the waiting time for Model Y in China to just one week from as long as 24 weeks in June
