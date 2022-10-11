Hong Kong stocks fell for a fourth day, with the benchmark index headed for a close below the 17,000 mark for the first time in 11 years. Concerns about China’s economic slowdown deepened as Beijing dented hopes for imminent reversal to its zero-Covid policy. The Hang Seng Index retreated 1.6 per cent to 16,948.51 at the noon break, set to close below 17,000 for the first time since October 4, 2011. The Tech Index tumbled 3 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index bucked the decline with a 0.4 per cent gain after the Securities Daily ran a front-page article touting that onshore stocks were undervalued. Alibaba Group Holding fell 2.7 per cent to HK$76.55 and Meituan sank 6.5 per cent to HK$150.90. Chinese developer Longfor Group lost 6.4 per cent to HK$20.45 and Country Garden slumped 5.7 per cent to HK$1.67. The zero-Covid policy is sustainable and the country must stick to the regime, which is key to economic stability and protection of lives, the People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s mouthpiece, said in a commentary on Tuesday. The editorial came as the nation logged almost 2,000 new coronavirus infections on Monday and the party assembles for its national party congress this weekend. Shanghai, the nation’s biggest commercial city, has doubled down on Covid tightening measures, requiring all arriving people to take three nucleic acid tests within three days, as the metropolitan reported one new infection outside quarantine on Monday. “Hong Kong stocks will continue to be in the doldrums on the backdrop of overseas policy tightening and resurgence of the pandemic in China,” said Zhang Yidong, a strategist at Industrial Securities in Shanghai. “The flare-up in the pandemic and a slumping property market will make the economic recovery more difficult this time.” The Hang Seng Index tumbled 21 per cent last quarter, the worst for the three-month period since 2011. The Hong Kong market lost US$1.01 trillion in market value in the span, adding to a US$1.5 trillion wipe-off this year. ‘Inescapable’ economic pressure keeps China’s GDP target out of reach Separately, traders are waiting for the US September inflation data due on Thursday, which may pave the way for another 75 basis-point increase in interest rates should consumer prices remain elevated. Meanwhile, China’s foreign trade figures will be out on Friday, while data on the money supply and aggregate financing are also expected this week. Contemporary Amperex Technology, China’s biggest maker of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, jumped 5.3 per cent to 413.67 yuan in Shenzhen after saying that net income for the first nine months probably surged by as much as 132 per cent from a year earlier. Suzhou K-Hiragawa Electronic Technology, a maker of functional battery devices, surged by 44 per cent to 49.94 yuan on the first day of trading in Shanghai. Bide Pharmaceutical slid 19 per cent to 71.11 yuan in debut. Other key markets in Asia all declined as trading resumed after holidays. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi fell more than 2 per cent, while Taiwan’s Taiex slumped 4 per cent, with sell-offs in chip stocks amid the US’s expanded sanctions against China’s tech industry .