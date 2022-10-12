Hong Kong stocks fell for a fifth day as China hardened its position on zero-Covid policy ahead of the Communist Party’s national congress. Sentiment worsened after the Bank of England said it would end emergency bond-buying this week. The Hang Seng Index slipped 1.1 per cent to 16,508.74 as of 10.20am local time, the lowest level since October 2011. The Hang Seng Tech Index lost 2.9 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 1 per cent. Alibaba Group Holding fell 3.6 per cent to HK$73.25 and Tencent lost 2.2 per cent to HK$249 while HSBC slid 2 per cent to HK$38.90. Restaurant operator Haidilao slumped 5.6 per cent to HK$13.52 and search engine operator Baidu weakened 3.5 per cent to HK$105.50. The People’s Daily, the party’s newspaper, published a commentary for a third day to defend its stringent pandemic policy going into its Congress over the weekend, saying the approach can prevent a large number of deaths. ‘Hong Kong is cheap’ as strategist sees stock turnaround after market slump Stocks also retreated in the Asia-Pacific region, tracking late-session losses in the US and European markets, after the Bank of England said it will end its support for the government bond market as scheduled on Friday and urged investors to unwind positions they cannot maintain. “The series of articles is apparently to dash the speculation of relaxation of pandemic control and the notion of reopening held by some analysts and investors ,” said strategists including Redmond Wong at Saxo Market wrote in a note on Wednesday. “There had been some expectations that the BoE might extend the purchases to quell financial instability in the UK, but [the BoE] did not give way on those. There is hardly any silver lining visible for UK assets at this point.” “While Hong Kong stocks might be in the late stage of the bear market, the bottoming-out will require a halt of declines in US stocks,” said Zhongtai Securities in a note on Wednesday. “For now, we are still seeing earnings forecast cuts and the capital outflow to the US dollar.” The Nikkei 225 fell 0.1 per cent in Tokyo while the Kospi Index declined 0.3 per cent in Seoul. The S&P/ASX 200 Index fell less than 0.1 per cent in Sydney. The Chinese yuan weakened 0.2 per cent to about 7.18 per US dollar in onshore and offshore markets, according to Bloomberg data.