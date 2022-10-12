A resident receives a water delivery during Covid-19 lockdown. Panic buying of bottled water has gripped mainland China’s commercial capital, Shanghai. Photo: AFP
Panic-stricken Shanghai residents race to buy bottled water as taps run dry in 10 areas, after lockdown leaves psychological scar
- Alarmed shoppers stripped shelves bare of water in shops across the city after authorities warned pipe cleaning would disrupt supply on Wednesday
- Public anxiety and a widespread loss of trust in the authorities after lockdown seems to have left a psychological scar on residents
