People walk in front of a screen showing stock exchange data in Shanghai. Chinese onshore listed companies are set to report third-quarter results this month. Photo: EPA-EFE
China Inc to outperform S&P 500 in third-quarter profit growth, stem US$3.8 trillion market rout
- Shanghai-listed companies are likely to post 8 per cent profit growth in the third quarter and 14 per cent for those in Shenzhen
- Companies on the S&P 500 index are likely to see weakest profit growth in two years at 2.4 per cent in the June to September period
