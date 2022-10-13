Nio CEO William Li introduces the ET7 sedan during its launch ceremony in Chengdu, in China’s southwest Sichuan province, in January 2021. Photo: AFP
Chinese Tesla rival Nio plans US EV sales by 2025 as it outlines global ambitions
- Shanghai-based EV maker says it plans to enter the US in late 2025 starting with exports of its Chinese-made cars
- The carmaker plans to launch a mass-market brand with models priced between 200,000 yuan (US$27,844) and 300,000 yuan
