The authorities in Suzhou in the southern province of Jiangsu snapped up 5,000 new units in September, according to CRIC China. Photo: Shutterstock
Local Chinese governments snap up new homes in bid to buoy battered housing market, ease strain on developers
- The authorities in Suzhou in the southern province of Jiangsu snapped up 5,000 new units in September, according to CRIC China
- That and similar moves in Jinan and Xinjiang come as a crisis gripping China’s US$2.53 trillion housing industry deepens
The authorities in Suzhou in the southern province of Jiangsu snapped up 5,000 new units in September, according to CRIC China. Photo: Shutterstock