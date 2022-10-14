A blast from the past as stocks trade at an 11-year low, A man walks past an electronic board displaying the Hang Seng Index in October 2011. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong stocks halt six-day slump as HSBC, Alibaba surge, slower-than-expected inflation aids China policy-easing view
- Stocks rally with regional markets following overnight gains in US equities as programme-buying said to kick in after a major sell-off this year
- Almost all of the 73 Hang Seng Index members post big gains, paced by HSBC, Alibaba and Tencent
