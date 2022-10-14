Germany’s Volkswagen is the bestselling carmaker in China. Photo: AP Photo
Volkswagen to invest US$2.3 billion in Chinese autonomous driving venture with Horizon Robotics
- The German carmaker will own 60 per cent in the venture with the Chinese car chip developer, with the deal likely to be completed in the first half of 2023
- VW will invest in the joint venture through its software unit Cariad to develop advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving solutions
