Jebsen Group has launched the Toniebox, a storytelling toy for children, in Hong Kong and plans to offer it in mainland China. Photo: SCMP Handout
Company that brought Porsche and Blue Girl to Hong Kong launches Toniebox, aims at multibillion-dollar China toy market

  • Jebsen Group is introducing the successful audio toy for kids in Hong Kong, with an eye towards offering it in the mainland market eventually
  • The company sees strong demand for premium brands and products in Greater China and has invested in e-commerce capabilities to tap it

Mia Castagnone
Updated: 12:30pm, 16 Oct, 2022

