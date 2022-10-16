Jebsen Group has launched the Toniebox, a storytelling toy for children, in Hong Kong and plans to offer it in mainland China. Photo: SCMP Handout
Company that brought Porsche and Blue Girl to Hong Kong launches Toniebox, aims at multibillion-dollar China toy market
- Jebsen Group is introducing the successful audio toy for kids in Hong Kong, with an eye towards offering it in the mainland market eventually
- The company sees strong demand for premium brands and products in Greater China and has invested in e-commerce capabilities to tap it
