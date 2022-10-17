The TSMC headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan on Octover 12. Photo: Bloomberg
TSMC’s US$240 billion rout sees no sign of ending as Goldman, HSBC lower price target amid bleak outlook for chip industry
- At least eight analysts have cut their share-price estimates for the world’s biggest contract semiconductor chip maker this month, according to Bloomberg data
- TSMC and other major peers have fallen out of favour after the US once again tightened its curbs on exports of advanced semiconductors to China
