The TSMC headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan on Octover 12. Photo: Bloomberg
TSMC’s US$240 billion rout sees no sign of ending as Goldman, HSBC lower price target amid bleak outlook for chip industry

  • At least eight analysts have cut their share-price estimates for the world’s biggest contract semiconductor chip maker this month, according to Bloomberg data
  • TSMC and other major peers have fallen out of favour after the US once again tightened its curbs on exports of advanced semiconductors to China

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 9:53am, 17 Oct, 2022

