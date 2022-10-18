BYD sold 538,704 NEVs – a term encompassing pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars – in the third quarter, up 194.4 per cent from a year ago. Photo: EPA-EFE
Shares of BYD, the world’s largest electric vehicle maker, surge on bullish profit forecast
- The carmaker forecast a huge jump in third-quarter profit as mainland Chinese motorists increasingly make the shift to battery-powered vehicles
- BYD outsold Tesla in the first half of 2022 to become the world’s biggest electric carmaker by sales
