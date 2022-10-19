Tencent headquarters in the Nanshan district of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, pictured on September 2, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stock market
Tencent set for growth path in fourth quarter on revenue from video monetisation and new online games, Goldman says

  • Efforts to monetise video accounts and the release of a delayed online game will yield revenue and profit growth in the fourth quarter, the investment bank says
  • Citic Securities says Tencent’s earnings may have bottomed out in the third quarter on measures to cut costs and improve efficiency

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 4:26pm, 19 Oct, 2022

