Tencent headquarters in the Nanshan district of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, pictured on September 2, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Tencent set for growth path in fourth quarter on revenue from video monetisation and new online games, Goldman says
- Efforts to monetise video accounts and the release of a delayed online game will yield revenue and profit growth in the fourth quarter, the investment bank says
- Citic Securities says Tencent’s earnings may have bottomed out in the third quarter on measures to cut costs and improve efficiency
