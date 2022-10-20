BMW is increasing investment in Chinese high-voltage battery plant. Photo: Xinhua/Liu Junxi
BMW increases bet on China’s EV sector with fresh US$1.4bn investment to expand Shenyang battery factory: report
- The fresh funds will be used to upgrade the battery production base in Shenyang, capital of northeastern Liaoning province
- High voltage systems allow a lower current to be used when charging an EV battery, reducing overheating and allowing better power retention
