An aerial view of new Tesla cars sitting in a parking lot outside its factory in Fremont, California. Photo: AFP
Tesla expects to miss 2022 delivery targets as third-quarter revenue trails Wall Street estimates
- CEO Elon Musk downplays concerns about slowing economy after third-quarter sales trailed Wall Street consensus
- Stock has declined 37 per cent this year in New York versus a 23 per cent drop in the S&P 500 Index as Musk’s overpaying for Twitter rattles investors
