Pedestrians in the Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai on October 10, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s US$3.5 trillion stock sell-off seen nearing end, as share buy-backs, buying by fund managers indicate recovery
- Share buy-backs by mainland-traded companies, historically an indicator of rising stock prices, are up 86 per cent this year
- This week at least 26 asset-management firms have unveiled plans to invest a combined US$249 million in their own funds
