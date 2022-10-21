State-back real estate giant China Resources Land has teamed up with four of the city’s largest developers for new projects in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Handout
State-backed CR Land joins forces with Hong Kong’s top developers in new GBA projects
- China Resources Land says it has established strategic partnerships with four Hong Kong developers for projects in the Greater Bay Area
- Its partners include Henderson Land Development, New World Development, K Wah International Holdings and Shun Tak Holdings
