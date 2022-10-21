The Denza D9 MPV comes in two versions – plug-in hybrid and pure electric. Photo: Weibo
BYD-Mercedes electric-car venture receives 30,000 orders for first model to go on sale in China
- Deliveries of the D9 premium multipurpose vehicle start from Sunday, one month later than planned
- BYD sold 538,704 pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars in the third quarter, an all-time high and nearly three times more compared with a year ago
