The Denza D9 MPV comes in two versions – plug-in hybrid and pure electric. Photo: Weibo
Electric & new energy vehicles
BYD-Mercedes electric-car venture receives 30,000 orders for first model to go on sale in China

  • Deliveries of the D9 premium multipurpose vehicle start from Sunday, one month later than planned
  • BYD sold 538,704 pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars in the third quarter, an all-time high and nearly three times more compared with a year ago

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren

Updated: 8:00pm, 21 Oct, 2022

