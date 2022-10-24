An electronic board displays the latest stock transactions outside Exchange Square, Central, Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
Alibaba, Tencent plunge as Hang Seng slumps below 16,000-mark to new 13-year low after China’s leadership reshuffle leaves no market reformers on board
- Xi Jinping consolidates his power in the Communist Party with a third five-year term, while naming key allies to the seven-member Politburo Standing Committee
- The leader also called for ‘regulating the mechanism of wealth accumulation’ in reference to his scrutiny on private capital and common prosperity agenda
