A customer checked out Tesla’s Model 3 sedan at a showroom in Shanghai on May 8, 2020. Photo: Reuters.
China’s EV war: Tesla slashes prices of Shanghai-made electric cars to keep its lead over rivals after record deliveries
- The Model 3 was marked down by 5 per cent to 265,900 yuan, while the Model Y sports-utility vehicle (SUV) was cut by 8.8 per cent to 316,900 yuan, Tesla said
- To attract buyers, Tesla offered subsidies of up to 7,000 yuan if they bought insurance from Tesla’s partners between October 1 and December 31
