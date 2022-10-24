TV screen displaying news reporting of Chinese President Xi Jinping with his new team meet the media in Beijing at Quarry Bay department store on 23 October 2022. Photo: Robert Ng
Stock markets crash in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen on a raft of bad news after China’s leadership reshuffle
- The Hang Seng Index slid to a new 13-year low on Monday, bringing the year’s loss to 35 per cent and making it the world’s top index loser in 2022
- Even a stronger-than-expected economic report for the third quarter failed to lift market sentiments in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen
