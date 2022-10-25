Xpeng Motors’ G9 SUV passed an autonomous driving test, a milestone toward launching a robotaxi service. Photo: Handout
Chinese EV maker Xpeng passes autonomous driving test as it races rivals to launch robotaxi services
- The company’s latest model, the G9 sport-utility vehicle (SUV), recently passed a closed-field autonomous-driving test
- Xpeng expects to debut its robotaxi business in Guangzhou next year and expand to other cities over the next two years
Xpeng Motors’ G9 SUV passed an autonomous driving test, a milestone toward launching a robotaxi service. Photo: Handout