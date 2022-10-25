An electronic board displayed the latest stock transactions outside Exchange Square in Hong Kong’s Central district on 19 October 2022. Photo: May Tse.
Alibaba, JD.com jump in Hong Kong as bargain hunters push up Hang Seng Index in rebound rally
- Hang Seng Index rose 0.9 per cent to 15,313.22 at the noon trading pause, clawing back some of the losses that had briefly dragged it below the 15,000-point mark
- More than half of the 73 constituents on the Hang Seng Index advanced, with the Hang Seng Tech Index surging by as much as 6.1 per cent to an intraday high
An electronic board displayed the latest stock transactions outside Exchange Square in Hong Kong’s Central district on 19 October 2022. Photo: May Tse.