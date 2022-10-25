A cyclist looking at his phone near an electronic board in Tokyo showing stock prices on Shanghai stock exchange. Photo: Reuters
Chinese stocks foment recovery as JPMorgan says buy amid elevated bets among short-sellers
- Short bets against top stocks in Hong Kong surged on Monday and remained elevated despite more than a 35 per cent drop in the Hang Seng in 2022
- JPMorgan says the latest sell-off is ‘disconnected from fundamentals’ and presents opportunity for investors to accumulate
