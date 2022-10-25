Shipping industry officials in Shanghai described the lofty freight rates between 2020 and early this year as a ‘windfall’ brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
Shanghai’s ocean freight rates stuck in free fall from Covid-19 highs as weakened global economy exacerbates gloomy outlook
- Shippers in Shanghai now charge about US$2,000 to transport a 20-foot equivalent container to the US west coast, down from US$20,000 in the summer of 2021
- Shipping industry officials described the lofty freight rates between 2020 and early this year as a ‘windfall’ brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic
