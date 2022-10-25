China Resources Beer is the maker of the world’s bestselling beer, Snow. Photo: Reuters
China Resources Beer, country’s biggest brewer, buys 55 per cent stake in local baijiu brand for US$1.6 billion
- The maker of the world’s bestselling beer, Snow, is buying a stake in Guizhou Jinsha Jiaojiu Winery as it seeks to diversify its drinks portfolio
- The company sees the market for baijiu – a colourless liquor with a strong aroma and high alcohol volume – as holding huge potential
