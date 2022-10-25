China Resources Beer is the maker of the world’s bestselling beer, Snow. Photo: Reuters
China Resources Beer is the maker of the world’s bestselling beer, Snow. Photo: Reuters
Food and Drinks
Business /  China Business

China Resources Beer, country’s biggest brewer, buys 55 per cent stake in local baijiu brand for US$1.6 billion

  • The maker of the world’s bestselling beer, Snow, is buying a stake in Guizhou Jinsha Jiaojiu Winery as it seeks to diversify its drinks portfolio
  • The company sees the market for baijiu – a colourless liquor with a strong aroma and high alcohol volume – as holding huge potential

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 9:52pm, 25 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China Resources Beer is the maker of the world’s bestselling beer, Snow. Photo: Reuters
China Resources Beer is the maker of the world’s bestselling beer, Snow. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE