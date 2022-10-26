Tian Huiyu, former president of China Merchants Bank, was ousted from his post in April and expelled from the Communist Party last month. Photo: Handout
China arrests Tian Huiyu, disgraced former CMB president, following Xi Jinping’s pledge of zero tolerance for corruption
- Authorities completed an investigation of Tian over allegations including taking bribes and abusing power, state media reported on Wednesday
- Tian was abruptly removed from his post in April and expelled from the Communist Party earlier this month
