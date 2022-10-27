A Chinese flag in front of residential buildings in Shanghai on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Photog: Bloomberg
Long-term investors such as Investcorp, Fung Capital, BOCHK launch funds to bet on China’s growth prospects
- Fung Capital said it would set up a US$500 million fund with Bahrain’s Investcorp to invest in mid-cap companies across the Greater Bay Area (GBA) in southern China
- BOCHK Asset Management Limited launched the All Weather China New Dynamic Equity Fund in its Wealth Creation Series
