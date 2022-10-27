Laura Cha Shih May-lung, chairwoman of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), speaks at a financial forum for the Greater Bay Area in Hong Kong on September 21, 2022. Photo: SCMP / Yik Yeung-man
HKEX chairwoman: China economy sure to rebound as reforms continue and markets ‘digest’ leadership reshuffle
- A stock rout that followed the conclusion of the Communist Party’s 20th congress will prove an aberration, Laura Cha Shih May-lung said on Wednesday
- The important news from the party congress is that opening up and market reforms in China will continue, she said
