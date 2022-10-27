A Syngenta Group staff member displays wheat at a demonstration farm in China on June 11, 2021. The company is one of the world’s biggest suppliers of seeds, pesticides and fertilisers. Photo: Reuters
Chinese-owned agricultural giant Syngenta reports slower earnings growth as it prepares for US$10 billion IPO
- Earnings increased by 24 per cent in the third quarter, slowing from 39 per cent in the second quarter
- The Chinachem-owned company is expected to be valued around US$50 billion in its initial public offering on Shanghai’s Star market, expected by year’s end
