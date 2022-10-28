Shoppers and visitors walked along Nanjing Road shopping street, in Shanghai on July 9, 2022. Photo:Bloomberg
US companies’ sales forecasts drop to 10-year low in AmCham Shanghai’s 2022 poll, as zero-Covid rules upend operations
- The number of companies expecting annual revenue growth plunged by 29 percentage points to 47 per cent this year, from 82.2 per cent in 2021
- The annual AmCham Shanghai survey, featuring 307 respondents this year, was a stark contrast to the optimism found in the 2021 poll
