Shoppers and visitors walked along Nanjing Road shopping street, in Shanghai on July 9, 2022. Photo:Bloomberg
Shanghai
Business /  China Business

US companies’ sales forecasts drop to 10-year low in AmCham Shanghai’s 2022 poll, as zero-Covid rules upend operations

  • The number of companies expecting annual revenue growth plunged by 29 percentage points to 47 per cent this year, from 82.2 per cent in 2021
  • The annual AmCham Shanghai survey, featuring 307 respondents this year, was a stark contrast to the optimism found in the 2021 poll

Yaling Jiang
Yaling Jiang in Shanghai

Updated: 8:30am, 28 Oct, 2022

