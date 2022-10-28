Investors monitor stock price movements in a brokerage in Shanghai on September 24. Photo: AFP
Investors monitor stock price movements in a brokerage in Shanghai on September 24. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  China Business

Hong Kong stocks tumble as buying spree falters amid mixed earnings reports from Hang Seng heavyweights, Fed policy concerns

  • Traders lighten positions before the weekend as earnings from big Hang Seng Index members offer mixed outlook, Fed rate-hike back in focus
  • BYD, CTG Duty Free and China’s top three lenders are among companies due to report third-quarter earnings later today

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:16am, 28 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Investors monitor stock price movements in a brokerage in Shanghai on September 24. Photo: AFP
Investors monitor stock price movements in a brokerage in Shanghai on September 24. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE