The entrance to the MGM Macau in Cotai. Photo: Shutterstock
Macau’s MGM Cotai casino locked down after new Covid-19 case as city puts residents through daily tests
- Macau requires all its residents to go through daily rapid antigen tests after detecting two new cases this month versus none in September
- A 43-year old worker at MGM Cotai casino resort tested positive with her two sons, after visiting a mall in Zhuhai, government says in statement
Knowledge | Greater Bay Area
The entrance to the MGM Macau in Cotai. Photo: Shutterstock