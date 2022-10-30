The entrance to the MGM Macau in Cotai. Photo: Shutterstock
The entrance to the MGM Macau in Cotai. Photo: Shutterstock
Macau
Business /  China Business

Macau’s MGM Cotai casino locked down after new Covid-19 case as city puts residents through daily tests

  • Macau requires all its residents to go through daily rapid antigen tests after detecting two new cases this month versus none in September
  • A 43-year old worker at MGM Cotai casino resort tested positive with her two sons, after visiting a mall in Zhuhai, government says in statement

Knowledge |   Greater Bay Area
ReutersBloombergSCMP Reporter
Reuters Bloomberg and SCMP Reporter

Updated: 3:30pm, 30 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The entrance to the MGM Macau in Cotai. Photo: Shutterstock
The entrance to the MGM Macau in Cotai. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE