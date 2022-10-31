An electronic board displaying the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing. Photo:EPA-EFE
An electronic board displaying the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing. Photo:EPA-EFE
China stock market
Business /  China Business

China stock investors brace for grim reports as US$3.6 trillion sell-off slams 99 per cent of mutual funds

  • Only 22 or less than 1 per cent of 2,296 equity mutual funds managed to stay above water this year through October, according to data East Money
  • ‘Volatility makes it hard for everyone to consistently create value’, Daiwa strategist Patrick Pan says

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 7:30am, 31 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An electronic board displaying the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing. Photo:EPA-EFE
An electronic board displaying the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing. Photo:EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE