An electronic board displaying the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing. Photo:EPA-EFE
China stock investors brace for grim reports as US$3.6 trillion sell-off slams 99 per cent of mutual funds
- Only 22 or less than 1 per cent of 2,296 equity mutual funds managed to stay above water this year through October, according to data East Money
- ‘Volatility makes it hard for everyone to consistently create value’, Daiwa strategist Patrick Pan says
