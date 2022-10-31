An electronic board shows Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes, at the Lujiazui financial district on October 25. Photo: Reuters
Chinese stocks could face US$100 billion of selling in Goldman’s global allocation impact scenarios
- Global active funds were net sellers of US$30 billion worth of Chinese equities over the past year, Goldman estimates in a report
- At least another US$100 billion could exit from the mainland, Hong Kong and US markets if funds trim their allocations to previous lows, US bank says
