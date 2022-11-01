A view of Hong Kong from The Peak on July 28, 2022. The government under Chief Executive John Lee is taking steps to attract high-level talent. Photo: Sam Tsang
Fintech: JPMorgan, Credit Suisse, Bloomberg leaders say Hong Kong has talent, capital and key location to be global hub
- The city is fertile ground for a vibrant fintech ecosystem, top business leaders have said in the run-up to the monetary authority’s global investment summit
- Robust capital markets, ability to attract talent and access to the Greater Bay Area, coupled with recently announced policy support, are strengths
