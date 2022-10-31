A pedestrian walks along an elevated walkway showing as stock index figures in Shanghai on October 10. Photo: Bloomberg
Hot money exits China markets at fastest clip since 2015 crash while mainland funds load up stocks in Hong Kong, report says
- A tentative knife-catching trade suffered a small loss and was stopped out, Grow strategist Hong says in his report, adding that ‘losing money never feels good’
- Goldman estimates global active funds have net-sold US$30 billion of Chinese stocks over the past year and more could be at risk of flight
