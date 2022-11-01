Investors stand in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stock market
Hong Kong stocks jump by most in 4 weeks as mainland funds pick up bargains while caution rules before Fed decision

  • Hang Seng Index’s relative-strength indicator suggests the recent stock sell-off is overdone, and market may be poised for a turnaround
  • Mainland funds bought HK$5.2 billion of Hong Kong-listed stocks on Monday, adding to HK$28.1 billion of net purchases last week

Jiaxing Li

Updated: 11:19am, 1 Nov, 2022

