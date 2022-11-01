People walk across a bridge with a stocks indicator board in the financial district of Lujiazui in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
China stock market
Onshore Chinese companies expected to maintain profit growth momentum after turnaround in third quarter

  • Profit growth of Chinese companies will increase to 2.7 per cent in the fourth quarter after rising by 0.1 per cent in previous three-month period, brokerage says
  • The CSI 300 Index of the nation’s biggest stocks slumped 7.8 per cent in October, extending a 27 per cent slump this year

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 2:59pm, 1 Nov, 2022

