A staff member providing information for visitors is seen at MG Motor’s booth at the Auto China show in Beijing, in April 2018. Photo: Reuters
India launches investigation into SAIC-owned MG Motor’s accounts as scrutiny of Chinese firms widens
- Analysis of the company’s financial statements indicated suspicious related-party transactions, alleged tax evasion, under and over-invoicing of bills, sources said
- Subsidiaries of other Chinese firms such as Xiaomi, ZTE, Oppo and Vivo have also faced similar investigations by Indian authorities
A staff member providing information for visitors is seen at MG Motor’s booth at the Auto China show in Beijing, in April 2018. Photo: Reuters