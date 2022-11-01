A staff member providing information for visitors is seen at MG Motor’s booth at the Auto China show in Beijing, in April 2018. Photo: Reuters
China-India relations
India launches investigation into SAIC-owned MG Motor’s accounts as scrutiny of Chinese firms widens

  • Analysis of the company’s financial statements indicated suspicious related-party transactions, alleged tax evasion, under and over-invoicing of bills, sources said
  • Subsidiaries of other Chinese firms such as Xiaomi, ZTE, Oppo and Vivo have also faced similar investigations by Indian authorities

Updated: 3:37pm, 1 Nov, 2022

