China Evergrande Centre is seen in the Wan Chai district of Hong Kong. The company faces winding-up court case hearing in Hong Kong this month. Photo: AFP
Evergrande, Sunac top list of Chinese developers due in Hong Kong court this month as creditors sue to recover payments
- Six mainland Chinese developers facing winding-up hearings up to January have more than US$30 billion outstanding offshore bonds, Bloomberg data shows
- Last month a unit of developer Yango Group was ordered to be wound down, the first such instance in Hong Kong
