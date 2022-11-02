A man looks at electronic billboards displaying the Hang Seng Index figures in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
A man looks at electronic billboards displaying the Hang Seng Index figures in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks retreat as traders await Fed interest-rate decision, with Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu pacing declines

  • Hang Seng Index slips in early trade after surging 5.2 per cent in the previous session
  • The Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates after a US employment report showed the labour market is still strong

Jiaxing Li
Updated: 10:24am, 2 Nov, 2022

