A man looks at electronic billboards displaying the Hang Seng Index figures in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks retreat as traders await Fed interest-rate decision, with Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu pacing declines
- Hang Seng Index slips in early trade after surging 5.2 per cent in the previous session
- The Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates after a US employment report showed the labour market is still strong
A man looks at electronic billboards displaying the Hang Seng Index figures in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE