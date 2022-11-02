Investors stand in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage in Shanghai. Chinese stocks jumped on zero-Covid easing speculation. Photo: Reuters
China stock market
Rumours of an end to China’s zero-Covid policy could send stocks on a roller-coaster ride, analysts say

  • The CSI 300 rose 1.2 per cent, extending a 3.6 per cent gain on Tuesday that was the steepest in seven months, as new rumours about Covid loosening emerged
  • US research firm Morningstar reaffirms view that China will not scrap zero-Covid policy soon

Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 4:28pm, 2 Nov, 2022

