Investors stand in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage in Shanghai. Chinese stocks jumped on zero-Covid easing speculation. Photo: Reuters
Rumours of an end to China’s zero-Covid policy could send stocks on a roller-coaster ride, analysts say
- The CSI 300 rose 1.2 per cent, extending a 3.6 per cent gain on Tuesday that was the steepest in seven months, as new rumours about Covid loosening emerged
- US research firm Morningstar reaffirms view that China will not scrap zero-Covid policy soon
